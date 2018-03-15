 

WWE News: Finn Balor Launches Clothing Line, Jerry Lawlser Hosts Memphis Wrestling Event, Latest UpUpDownDown

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor - WWE

– Finn Balor has launched his own clothing line, called PE&K. Balor launched a new website at SmileItsPeak.com which has a line of T-Shirts for sale, as well as a Twitter account. The brand is based out of Brooklyn, New York and has the following mission statement:

Our goal at PE&K is to provide clothes that will make you smile, whilst having the least amount of impact on our lovely planet as possible.

* All our shirts are made in USA , and printed in UK,
* We don’t use plastic, but if there is, biodegradable YAY!
* And the only paper we use will be the sticker for shipping & international custom sheets (We are trying to source recyclable paper)
* No stickers
* No wasted cardboard
* Nothing that is going to hurt our planet
* We like to say. We are friends of the environment

– Jerry Lawler hosted a special wrestling event to celebrate the first year anniversary for his Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis. You can see pics from the event below:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Jimmy Uso battling Big E. in UFC 3:

