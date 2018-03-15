WWE News: Finn Balor Launches Clothing Line, Jerry Lawlser Hosts Memphis Wrestling Event, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Finn Balor has launched his own clothing line, called PE&K. Balor launched a new website at SmileItsPeak.com which has a line of T-Shirts for sale, as well as a Twitter account. The brand is based out of Brooklyn, New York and has the following mission statement:

Our goal at PE&K is to provide clothes that will make you smile, whilst having the least amount of impact on our lovely planet as possible.

* All our shirts are made in USA , and printed in UK,

* We don’t use plastic, but if there is, biodegradable YAY!

* And the only paper we use will be the sticker for shipping & international custom sheets (We are trying to source recyclable paper)

* No stickers

* No wasted cardboard

* Nothing that is going to hurt our planet

* We like to say. We are friends of the environment

Imagined by Ferg

Designed by Ferg

Worn by Ferg

Loved by Ferg

Friendly to Nature @smileitspeak By Ferg https://t.co/59UM7Lpfhe Clothes that make you wanna go outside & smile 😊🌲 pic.twitter.com/FQx7VwfREL — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 14, 2018

– Jerry Lawler hosted a special wrestling event to celebrate the first year anniversary for his Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis. You can see pics from the event below:

Packed house today at my barbecue restaurant on Germantown Parkway in Memphis! Thanks to everyone who came out. pic.twitter.com/NGWhJKrNo3 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 12, 2018

1 year anniversary of my BBQ restaurant had live wrestling in the rain! Vs Moondog, trying not to step in a poodle! pic.twitter.com/v4tfIBgy1g — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 12, 2018

Enjoyed celebrating 1 year anniversary at @JerryLawler BBQ in Cordova. pic.twitter.com/4yHe31r9hU — Jerry Calhoun (@JerryJCalhoun) March 11, 2018

Thanks to everyone who braved the weather and came out to our 1year anniversary show at my BBQ restaurant in Memphis https://t.co/FfxCgW7cuP — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 12, 2018

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Jimmy Uso battling Big E. in UFC 3: