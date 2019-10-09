WWE News: Finn Balor Officially Moved to NXT Roster, Vickie Guerrero Podcast Coming This Week

– Finn Balor is now officially an NXT superstar again. WWE.com has moved Balor to NXT in the roster section. Balor appeared on last week’s NXT on USA Network full debut and confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole, announcing that he was back on the brand.

– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to note that Edge will be the first guest on her new podcast, the Excuse Me Podcast. The first episode will release tomorrow: