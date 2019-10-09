wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Officially Moved to NXT Roster, Vickie Guerrero Podcast Coming This Week
October 9, 2019
– Finn Balor is now officially an NXT superstar again. WWE.com has moved Balor to NXT in the roster section. Balor appeared on last week’s NXT on USA Network full debut and confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole, announcing that he was back on the brand.
– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to note that Edge will be the first guest on her new podcast, the Excuse Me Podcast. The first episode will release tomorrow:
EXCUSE ME!!!!Please subscribe. I am having a great time interviewing celebrities, politicians, wrestling legends, and community service leaders! This week releases first episode with @EdgeRatedR! Every Thursday episodes will be dropping. https://t.co/iZRVXakHIL
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 9, 2019
