WWE News: Finn Balor Officially Part of SmackDown Roster, the Rise of Bobby Lashley, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– Following his return on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Finn Balor has been officially moved to the SmackDown roster on WWE’s official website. Balor had recently been a part of the NXT roster, but he’d been off TV since a May loss to Karrion Kross in a rematch for the NXT World Championship.

Finn Balor also posted the following tweet on his return last night:

F I N N ‘ S B A C K — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2021

– The USA Network released a new Superstar Deep Dive video hosted by Corey Graves looking at the rise of WWE World champion Bobby Lashley from his days as an Army veteran to WWE Champion.

