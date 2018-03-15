WWE News: Finn Balor Presents Boxer With WWE Championship Belt, Goldust & Mandy Rose Lobby For Second Chance Votes

– Finn Balor presented boxer Michael Conlan with a WWE Championship title at a Madison Square Garden press event. You can see a photo from the event. Balor will be part of WWE’s Madison Square Garden house show tomorrow, while Conlan faces David Berna in fight at the Garden’s Hulu Theatre on Saturday:

– WWE posted the following video of Goldust and Mandy Rose calling for support in the Second Chance Mixed Match Challenge fan vote. Voting is open for the vote, with the winning team returning to face Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in Week Eleven: