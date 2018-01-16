 

WWE News: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks Say to ‘Bank on the Boss,’ Bobby Roode Hypes SD Match, Candice LeRae’s Last Indy Match Set

January 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Sasha Banks Mixed Match Challenge

– Finn Balor and Sasha Banks appear in a new video hyping tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge premiere. Banks and Balor are set to face Shinsuke Nakamura in tonight’s match:

– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter hyping his match with Mojo Rawley on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Roode faces Rawley in the semifinals of the United States Championship tournament:

– Bar Wrestling have announced that Candice LeRae’s final indie appearance will take place this Thursday at their Baldwin Park, California show. WWE announced today that LeRae had reported to the WWE Performance Center this week.

