WWE News: Finn Balor Says He’s Coming For WALTER’s Title, Indus Sher vs. Ever-Rise Clip
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Finn Balor has WALTER and the NXT UK Championship in his sights, as he expressed in a promo on this week’s NXT. You can see the promo below that was posted to YouTube after the episode:
– WWE also posted a highlight clip from Indus Sher’s win over Ever-Rise on this week’s NXT:
