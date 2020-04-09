wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Says He’s Coming For WALTER’s Title, Indus Sher vs. Ever-Rise Clip

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

– Finn Balor has WALTER and the NXT UK Championship in his sights, as he expressed in a promo on this week’s NXT. You can see the promo below that was posted to YouTube after the episode:

– WWE also posted a highlight clip from Indus Sher’s win over Ever-Rise on this week’s NXT:

