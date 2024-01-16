wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Says R-Truth Is Growing on Him, Samantha Irvin Reacts to The Rock & Logan Paul, Bianca Belair & Cody Rhodes Showcase Community Impact

January 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Miz R-Truth WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like Finn Balor is starting to like honorary Judgment Day member R-Truth. He wrote on X last night, “I gotta be honest… @RonKillings is growing on me 🤑🤑🤑”

– WWE released a video compilation of recent reactions from ring announcer Samantha Irvin, including The Rock, Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny:

– WWE released a new video showcasing Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair providing a special look at the company’s community impact in 2023:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, R-Truth, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading