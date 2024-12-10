wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Says He’s Been Waiting Eight Years for World Title, Chris Park Presents an Abyss Brawl in Puerto Rico

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Damian Priest Finn Balor WWE Bad Blood Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio from Raw. Balor says in the clip, “Eight years I’ve been waiting for that championship. Think I’m gonna mess up now? No way.”

– WWE Vault released a video of Chris Park presenting a brawl featuring Abyss in Puerto Rico:

