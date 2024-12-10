wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Says He’s Been Waiting Eight Years for World Title, Chris Park Presents an Abyss Brawl in Puerto Rico
December 10, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio from Raw. Balor says in the clip, “Eight years I’ve been waiting for that championship. Think I’m gonna mess up now? No way.”
Will @FinnBalor be leaving #SNME THIS SATURDAY as World Heavyweight Champion? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/LWNU6hNd9Z
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024
– WWE Vault released a video of Chris Park presenting a brawl featuring Abyss in Puerto Rico: