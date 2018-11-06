wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Sends Well Wishes to Triple H, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas Says Rey Mysterio is an Inspiration
– Finn Balor posted to Twitter to wish Triple H well on his recovery from surgery. You can see Balor’s post below:
Like father, like son. Get well soon @TripleH ! pic.twitter.com/WTwRdwFCrG
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) November 6, 2018
– Andrade “Cien” Almas took to Twitter to comment on his match with Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. ALmas said that Mysterio has been ‘an inspiration’ to him since he started his career, before noting that he is the future of Smackdown:
View the tweet below:
When I started my career as a professional wrestler 15 years ago, Rey Mysterio was an inspiration for me. Today he is my rival and it is My moment because I am the future of SDLive. REYVSELIDOLO 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼#FutureOfSDLive #WWE #MEXICO https://t.co/QAuG2feioe
— “EL IDOLO” Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) November 7, 2018