wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Sends Well Wishes to Triple H, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas Says Rey Mysterio is an Inspiration

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor WWE No Mercy

– Finn Balor posted to Twitter to wish Triple H well on his recovery from surgery. You can see Balor’s post below:

– Andrade “Cien” Almas took to Twitter to comment on his match with Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. ALmas said that Mysterio has been ‘an inspiration’ to him since he started his career, before noting that he is the future of Smackdown:

