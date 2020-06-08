WWE News: Finn Balor Sets Record For Most NXT Takeover Wins, William Regal Thanks Fans, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas

– With his victory over Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Finn Balor has set the record with the most wins at Takeover events, with eleven. He has wins over Samoa Joe (twice), The Ascension (with Hideo Itami), Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Tyler Breeze, Neville, The Revival (with Samoa Joe) and the team of Baron Corbin & Rhyno (also with Samoa Joe).

– William Regal thanked the fans after last night’s Takeover.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who watched @WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse. It never becomes redundant keep saying this as I mean it with all my heart, thank you very much indeed to all the incredible competitors and crew who make NXT so special.”

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Total Bellas: “Nicole and Brie’s dual pregnancies bring changes for the whole family. Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party, but Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby. Nicole also looks for a way to deal with her commitment issues once and for all.”

There will be a marathon of season four and five episodes on Thursday leading to this one.