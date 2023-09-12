wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Photos of Coup de Grace, Raw Video Highlights
– Finn Balor shared some photos on Twitter today, showing his Coup de Grace to Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Raw.
Judgment Day b. Kevin Owens/Jey Uso – Coup de Grace to Kevin Owens. The Judgment Day defeated Owens and Jey Uso in a non-title bout. He wrote in the caption, “MONDAY NIGHT RAW. Falling with style!” You can check out Balor’s tweet and photos below:
MONDAY NIGHT RAW.
Falling with style! pic.twitter.com/ykRm0QabYS
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 12, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
