– Finn Balor shared some photos on Twitter today, showing his Coup de Grace to Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Raw.

Judgment Day b. Kevin Owens/Jey Uso – Coup de Grace to Kevin Owens. The Judgment Day defeated Owens and Jey Uso in a non-title bout. He wrote in the caption, “MONDAY NIGHT RAW. Falling with style!” You can check out Balor’s tweet and photos below:

MONDAY NIGHT RAW.

Falling with style! pic.twitter.com/ykRm0QabYS — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 12, 2023

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

































