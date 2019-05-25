wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Pic With Triple H, NXT UK Highlight Video, Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Ride Along
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Finn Balor took to Twitter to share a pic of himself talking with Triple H before a recent show. You can see the post below:
A picture is worth a 1000 words … pic.twitter.com/zT3pij025v
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 23, 2019
– WWE has released a synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which airs on the Network following Raw:
“Lana and Rusev compete to prove who is No. 1, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville satisfy their sweet cravings en route to SmackDown Live!”
– Here is this week’s NXT UK highlights video, featuring Pete Dunne vs. WALTER and more:
