WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Pic With Triple H, NXT UK Highlight Video, Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Ride Along

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Finn Balor

– Finn Balor took to Twitter to share a pic of himself talking with Triple H before a recent show. You can see the post below:

– WWE has released a synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which airs on the Network following Raw:

“Lana and Rusev compete to prove who is No. 1, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville satisfy their sweet cravings en route to SmackDown Live!”

– Here is this week’s NXT UK highlights video, featuring Pete Dunne vs. WALTER and more:

Finn Balor, NXT UK, Triple H, WWE Ride Along, Jeremy Thomas

