WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Another Wedding Photo, Full Prime Target for NXT UK TakeOver, WWE Now Previews KOTR Quarterfinals
August 30, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently confirmed his marriage to FOX Sports Mexico reporter Veronica Rodriguez. You can check out an additional photo Balor shared from the wedding today on social media below.
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) August 30, 2019
– WWE released the full Prime Target special for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. You can check out the complete video in the embedded player below.
– WWE Now has a new video out looking at the quarterfinals for this year’s King of the Ring tournament. You can check it out below.
