wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Shaves His Head, Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW
September 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Finn Balor has posted a new photo to Twitter, revealing his new look includes a shaved head.
PEACE pic.twitter.com/SOLPfu5Sxj
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) September 2, 2019
– Tonight’s episode of RAW at the the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland features the following matches and segments:
*King of the Ring Quarter-Final: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet.
*King of the Ring Quarter-Final: Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin.
*Rey Mysterio returns to Raw.
*Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are back from vacation.
*The road to Clash of Champions continues.
More Trending Stories
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win
- Young Bucks Talk LAX’s Debut, Going Head to Head With NXT and More After All Out
- Latest on AEW TNT Series Name, How Show Will Use Wrestlers, Christmas Plan
- Chris Jericho Goes On Hilarious Post-AEW All Out Rant Backstage, Celebrates By Himself