WWE News: Finn Balor Shaves His Head, Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

– Finn Balor has posted a new photo to Twitter, revealing his new look includes a shaved head.

– Tonight’s episode of RAW at the the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland features the following matches and segments:

*King of the Ring Quarter-Final: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet.

*King of the Ring Quarter-Final: Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin.

*Rey Mysterio returns to Raw.

*Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are back from vacation.

*The road to Clash of Champions continues.