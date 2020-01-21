wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Teases Being 30th Entrant In Royal Rumble, Triple H & Mick Foley on Backstage Tonight

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Finn Balor NXT

– Finn Balor teased that he will be the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble on Sunday in a Twitter exchange with Curt Hawkins. Hawkins tweeted that he missed Balor, to which Balor responded: “Se3 y0u Sunday”

Balor is already scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov the night before the Rumble at the WWE Worlds Collide show.

– Triple H & Mick Foley are set to appear on tonight’s WWE Backstage. The two legends will look back at their Street Fight at the Royal Rumble in 2000. Becky Lynch and CM Punk will also be on tonight’s episode.

