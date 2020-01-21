wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Teases Being 30th Entrant In Royal Rumble, Triple H & Mick Foley on Backstage Tonight
January 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Finn Balor teased that he will be the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble on Sunday in a Twitter exchange with Curt Hawkins. Hawkins tweeted that he missed Balor, to which Balor responded: “Se3 y0u Sunday”
But, I do miss you bud.
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 20, 2020
Se3 y0u Sunday
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020
Balor is already scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov the night before the Rumble at the WWE Worlds Collide show.
– Triple H & Mick Foley are set to appear on tonight’s WWE Backstage. The two legends will look back at their Street Fight at the Royal Rumble in 2000. Becky Lynch and CM Punk will also be on tonight’s episode.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On His Segments With Steve Austin Not Being Scripted, His Reaction to ‘You Suck’ Chants
- Arn Anderson on Whether CM Punk Deserved a Better Run With the WWE Title, If He Was Surprised to See Punk on Backstage
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon