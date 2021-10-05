wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Tweets After Getting Drafted to Raw, Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, Julius Creed Celebrates Birthday
– Finn Balor is back on Raw. The former WWE Universal champion was drafted to the red brand during last night’s show. Following the announcement, Finn Balor shared a series of tweets at other Superstars who were also drafted last night who he might be looking to face, such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. You can check out his tweets below:
RAW
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021
@AJStylesOrg whats up brother
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021
Forever vs For Everyone
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021
Let’s dance
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021
😊
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021
– WWE has announced that newly drafted SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre will joining WWE’s The Bump this week. As noted, Sonya Deville has also been announced announced for tomorrow’s episode at 10:00 am ET:
BREAKING: As just announced by @TheMattCamp on #RAWTalk, @DMcIntyreWWE AND @SonyaDevilleWWE will be on #WWETheBump this Wednesday at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/cGDwbDSM27
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 5, 2021
– NXT Superstar Julius Creed of The Diamond Mine celebrates his birthday today. WWE NXT wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below:
Birthday wishes go out to @DiamondMineWWE's @JuliusCreedWWE! 💎 pic.twitter.com/UGwvB9dlcB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2021
