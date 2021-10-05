WWE News: Finn Balor Tweets After Getting Drafted to Raw, Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, Julius Creed Celebrates Birthday

– Finn Balor is back on Raw. The former WWE Universal champion was drafted to the red brand during last night’s show. Following the announcement, Finn Balor shared a series of tweets at other Superstars who were also drafted last night who he might be looking to face, such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. You can check out his tweets below:

– WWE has announced that newly drafted SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre will joining WWE’s The Bump this week. As noted, Sonya Deville has also been announced announced for tomorrow’s episode at 10:00 am ET:

– NXT Superstar Julius Creed of The Diamond Mine celebrates his birthday today. WWE NXT wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below: