WWE News: Finn Balor Uses XFL Announcement to Hype Royal Rumble, Update on WWE Rescheduling Edmonton Show

– Finn Balor piggybacked off of Vince McMahon’s announcement of the XFL to hype the Royal Rumble. Balor posted the following to Twitter on Thursday:

Like Vince McMahon

I too have a big announcement I am please to announce I am officially going to

Slaughter everyone,

Ditch then over the top

And be the only MAN left standing at #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QrpuxVc99P — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 25, 2018

– CBC News spoke with Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson Tim Shipton about WWE rescheduling their February 9th show in Edmonton after professional wrestling was temporarily banned due to a one-year moratorium on combat sports in the city. The moratorium was issued after ex-MMA fighter Tim Hague died following a boxing match in Edmonton last year, though wrestling was exempted from the ban on Tuesday.

“They are excited, as are we, to look at the schedule and identify a date in the calendar when WWE can happen at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” Shipton said. “We felt, in particular with WWE, that it was a distinct category of activity, and really falls more in sports entertainment than combative sport.”