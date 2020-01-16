wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Warns Ilja Dragunov, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Hype NXT Takeover: Portland Match
– WWE has posted a promo video from Finn Balor for his match with Ilja Dragunov at WWE Worlds Collide. You can see the video below, in which Balor warns Dragunov ahead of the match that takes place next weekend:
– Bianca Belair has a shot against Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship after last night’s NXT, and the two competitors are already trading shots on Twitter. Belair won the shot at Ripley by winning the women’s battle royal last night, and will get her match at NXT Takeover: Portland. The two went back and forth as you can see below:
Not going to say I told you so,
BUT……..
I TOLD YOU SO 💁🏾♀️#NXTTakeover Portland https://t.co/4OhboxqZwd
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 16, 2020
I said I was better💁🏾♀️
I 👏🏾SAID👏🏾WHAT👏🏾I👏🏾SAID#NXTTakeover Portland #WWENXT#NXTOnUSA pic.twitter.com/FTRnin6OrO
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 16, 2020
😏 congrats @BiancaBelairWWE… https://t.co/3VXEWu6zSX
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 16, 2020
See you soon boo#NXTTakeover Portland https://t.co/WyoboOe49e
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 16, 2020
