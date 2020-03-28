wrestling / News

WWE News: FireFly Fun House Segment Online, New Day Get Back to Basics, Smackdown Women’s Face-Off Clip

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House

– The latest episode of the FireFly Fun House is online following its airing on Smackdown. You can see the video below of Bray Wyatt murdering Ramblin’ Rabbit again and challenging John Cena to a FireFly Fun House match:

– WWE posted the following video of the New Day training backstage at Smackdown and discussing their getting back in the championship hunt:

– Here’s a highlight from the segment hyping the Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way for WrestleMania:

