wrestling / News
WWE News: FireFly Fun House Segment Online, New Day Get Back to Basics, Smackdown Women’s Face-Off Clip
March 28, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of the FireFly Fun House is online following its airing on Smackdown. You can see the video below of Bray Wyatt murdering Ramblin’ Rabbit again and challenging John Cena to a FireFly Fun House match:
– WWE posted the following video of the New Day training backstage at Smackdown and discussing their getting back in the championship hunt:
– Here’s a highlight from the segment hyping the Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way for WrestleMania:
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled
- Matt Riddle Volunteers To Be Goldberg’s Opponent At WrestleMania 36
- Jim Ross Discusses Nailz Attacking Vince McMahon, Accusing Vince of Sexually Assaulting Him
- CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Role Reportedly Limited Per WWE, Vince McMahon Doesn’t Want To Do Business With Him