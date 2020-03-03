wrestling / News

WWE News: Firefly Fun House Segment Set For This Week’s Smackdown, John Cena On WWE Return

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Firefly Fun House Smackdown

– Bray Wyatt is bringing the Firefly Fun House back to Smackdown this week. WWE has announced that Wyatt will appear in a Firefly Fun House segment this week to address his match with John Cena at WrestleMania. You can see the promo below:

– In related news, Cena posted to Twitter to comment on his return last week. Cena’s return led to Wyatt challenging him to a WrestleMania match, which he accepted:

