WWE News: Firefly Fun House Segment Set For This Week’s Smackdown, John Cena On WWE Return

– Bray Wyatt is bringing the Firefly Fun House back to Smackdown this week. WWE has announced that Wyatt will appear in a Firefly Fun House segment this week to address his match with John Cena at WrestleMania. You can see the promo below:

What will @WWEBrayWyatt have to say about @JohnCena this Friday on all-new 'Firefly Fun House'? 📺: Friday at 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/DlYDfcdI2Q — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 3, 2020

– In related news, Cena posted to Twitter to comment on his return last week. Cena’s return led to Wyatt challenging him to a WrestleMania match, which he accepted: