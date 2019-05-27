wrestling / News

WWE News: Firefly Funhouse on Canvas 2 Canvas, Sin Cara Shares Video of Mural in Hometown, Xavier Woods & Ricochet on Uno

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. You can see the video below:

– Sin Cara shared a video of a mural of him in his hometown of El Paso, Texas:

– Xavier Woods held a poll about Uno being played wrong, which led to a conversation between him and Ricochet:

