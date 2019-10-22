wrestling / News
WWE News: Firefly Funhouse Returning on Smackdown, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Lineup For Show
– Seth Rollins isn’t that great at burning it all down it seems, as the Firefly Funhouse is set to make its return this week on Smackdown. WWE noted on Raw that Bray Wyatt has promised the return of the Funhouse, which Rollins burned to the ground last week, on this week’s episode:
THIS FRIDAY: @WWEBrayWyatt promises the RETURN of the #FireflyFunHouse when #SmackDown airs LIVE on @FS1 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/4aJUwBYSYI
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019
– The following other segments have been announced for the episode as well:
* Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face
* Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear live with their Crown Jewel Teams
– On a related note, WWE posted a new promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, which you can see below. The episode airs Friday on Fox:
