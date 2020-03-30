wrestling / News
WWE News: First Clips From Total Bellas Season Five, The Rock Hosts A Sing-A-Long, Ronda Rousey PC Gaming Battle Station Desk Build-Off
– E! has released the first clips from the fifth season of Total Bellas, which debuts on Thursday at 9 PM ET. The first two episodes feature:
“Brave New Bellas, April 2: The Bella Twins are back; Nicole’s steamy romance with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement.”
“The Book Of Bella, April 9: Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.”
– The Rock has posted a new video in which he sings along with music and gives a hopeful message to his fans, who are home quarantined due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
– Ronda Rousey has a new video as well. She has a build-off with Travis Browne to assemble a PC Gaming Desk.
