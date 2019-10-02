WWE News: First Episode of WWE’s The Bump Featuring Seth Rollins, What The World Was Like The Last Time Brock Lesnar Wrestled On Smackdown, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE has released the first episode of their web series The Bump, which debuted at 10 AM ET this morning and features Seth Rollins, online. The hosts are McKenzie Mitchell, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Dan Vollmayer and Kayla Braxton. Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and Cathy Kelley also made appearances.

– Who are you to doubt that today is the 57th birthday of El Dandy?

Today would have also been the 53rd birthday of Yokozuna, who passed away at the age of 34 on October 23, 2000.

– WWE posted a graphic on Twitter to show what the world was like the last time Brock Lesnar had a match on Smackdown.