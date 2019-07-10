WWE News: First-Ever WWE ESPY To Be Awarded Tonight, WWE Stars Set For VidCon Tomorrow

– A reminder that the ESPN ESPY Awards are tonight and will include the first-ever WWE category with the following nominees:

*Roman Reigns returning to Raw after battling Leukemia.

*Becky Lynch’s Wrestlemania 35 victory.

*Kofi Kingston winning the WWE title at Wrestlemania 35.

*Ronda Rousey wins Raw Women’s title at Summerslam 2018.

– Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods and Cathy Kelley will appear at a panel tomorrow for the 10th annual VidCon in Anaheim, California called “From the Top Rope: A Look Inside the WWE Content Innovation Lab.” It happens at 1 PM PT at Ballroom A.

Here’s a description: “WWE Superstars are growing their loyal fan bases faster than ever due to The unique content they’re creating, and none of this would have been possible without the WWE Content Innovation Lab. Growing from the WWE Performance Center, the training home base for WWE talent, the WWE Content Innovation Lab has evolved into a powerful resource for all WWE Superstars. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods will discuss how WWE is using the Content Innovation Lab to foster the next generation of Superstars and how It’s using content to expand into global markets.”

Xavier Woods will also appear at the HyperX ESports truck from 11 AM – 12 PM, playing video games. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon will be part of a 20 minute “Fireside Chat” with Natalie Jarvey, Digital Media Editor of The Hollywood Reporter.

“WWE has been one of the most iconic brands in the U.S. and around the world for decades. Hear from WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on how WWE has managed this massive growth and broken into new markets while staying true to itself and its the existing fans that made the company so successful.“