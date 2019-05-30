wrestling / News
WWE News: First Look at Construction of Super ShowDown Stage, Kofi Kingston Gives Esports Player Comp Tickets
– The first look at the stage for WWE Super ShowDown is online. You can see the post below to Instagram of construction beginning on the stage for the show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event takes place on June 8th and will air live on WWE Network:
View this post on Instagram
شاهد صور لآخر تحضيرات عرض #WWESSD الذي سيقام بمدينة #جدة صور حديثة من داخل ستاد الجوهرة 💎 . . #لايفوتك_شي_في_جدة . #جدة_الان #جدة_الآن #جده #جده_الان #جده_غير #جدة_غير #موسم_جدة #مستعدين #هلا_جدة #الاتحاد #الاهلي #الهلال #النصر #مصارعة #المصارعة_الحرة #wwe #wweraw #www#explorepage #instapic #انستقرام #لايك #لايكات
– Professional esports player Michael Skimbo noted on Twitter that Kofi Kingston comped him tickets for this week’s episode of SmackDown:
Shout out to my G/champ @TrueKofi for the floor seats! pic.twitter.com/gAv4hfGFuZ
— Michael Skimbo (@Skimbooo23) May 28, 2019
