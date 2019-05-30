wrestling / News

WWE News: First Look at Construction of Super ShowDown Stage, Kofi Kingston Gives Esports Player Comp Tickets

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Super Showdown

– The first look at the stage for WWE Super ShowDown is online. You can see the post below to Instagram of construction beginning on the stage for the show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event takes place on June 8th and will air live on WWE Network:

– Professional esports player Michael Skimbo noted on Twitter that Kofi Kingston comped him tickets for this week’s episode of SmackDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, WWE Super Showdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading