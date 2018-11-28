WWE News: First NXT UK Women’s Champion Crowned, Highlights From NXT UK Main Event, Stock Up

– WWE crowned its inaugural NXT UK Women’s champion during this week’s episodes of the series. Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm in the finals of the tournament to become the first-ever champion. You can see video below from the match along with post-match comments by Ripley.

Ripley is set to defend the championship against Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on January 12th.

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.01 on Wednesday, up $5.73 (8.78%) from the previous closing price. The jump in price corresponds with a very good day for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Index up 617 points after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates are close to neutral which was a positive change from previous news.

– WWE posted video of the Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin match that served as the main event of the first NXT UK episode: