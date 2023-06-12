wrestling / News
WWE News: First Title Defenses, Roddy Piper Heirlooms, More
– WWE Playlist featured a video of talent defending their titles for the first time, described as:
Watch prestigious singles championships being defended for the first time, featuring Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and more WWE Superstars.
– WWE posted a clip from Most Wanted Treasures, detailed as:
Mick Foley tells a hilarious Roddy Piper story with Piper’s daughter, who shows some of her father’s incredible relics with Foley.
– UpUpDownDown posted their most recent WWE 2K23 MyRise episode, described as:
After a tough loss last week, The Lock finds himself in a potential partnership with Randy Orton. Can he overcome The Street Profits in a handicap match to prove himself? What will Shayna Baszler do as she finds Lutara coming face-to-face with WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly?!
– WWE featured an excerpt from “Stone Cold” Takes On America, detailed as:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin asks several of his associates if he’s a good singer and conducts a stirring rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
– FOX posted a teaser from Stars On Mars, featuring a showdown between Ronda Rousey and Marshawn Lynch, described as:
The base commander seat is up for grabs and Marshawn isn’t willing to give up his status without a fight. Fortunately, there is trained UFC fighter on the the crew that is up for the challenge.
