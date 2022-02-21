wrestling / News
WWE News: First Trailer For Corey & Carmella, Classic Content Added to WWE Network, Real Dirty Dancing Finale Tonight
– WWE has released the first trailer for the new reality series Corey & Carmella, which debuts on February 28 on WWE’s Youtube channel.
The first trailer for Corey & Carmella is here!
Watch @WWEGraves & @CarmellaWWE's new reality series, premiering next Monday on WWE's official YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/jVSRfn3UFO
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2022
– WWE has added more episodes of WWF Superstars to Peacock from late January to April 1995.
– The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing, featuring Brie Bella, airs tonight on FOX.
