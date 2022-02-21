wrestling / News

WWE News: First Trailer For Corey & Carmella, Classic Content Added to WWE Network, Real Dirty Dancing Finale Tonight

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Corey & Carmella Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released the first trailer for the new reality series Corey & Carmella, which debuts on February 28 on WWE’s Youtube channel.

– WWE has added more episodes of WWF Superstars to Peacock from late January to April 1995.

– The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing, featuring Brie Bella, airs tonight on FOX.

