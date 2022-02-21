WWE News: First Trailer For Corey & Carmella, Classic Content Added to WWE Network, Real Dirty Dancing Finale Tonight

– WWE has released the first trailer for the new reality series Corey & Carmella, which debuts on February 28 on WWE’s Youtube channel.

The first trailer for Corey & Carmella is here! Watch @WWEGraves & @CarmellaWWE's new reality series, premiering next Monday on WWE's official YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/jVSRfn3UFO — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2022

– WWE has added more episodes of WWF Superstars to Peacock from late January to April 1995.

– The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing, featuring Brie Bella, airs tonight on FOX.