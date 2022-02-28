wrestling / News

WWE News: First Two Episodes of Corey & Carmella Online, WWE Playlist Looks at Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey Reviews Coffee

February 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Corey & Carmella Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released the first two episodes of their digital reality series Corey & Carmella online. Both episodes are around ten minutes each.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the tag team history of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video in which she reviews Turtle Rock Coffee and Cafe.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Corey Graves, Ronda Rousey, WWE Playlist, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading