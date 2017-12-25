WWE News: Five NXT TakeOver Events Planned for 2018, The New Day Reads The Night Before Christmas, and More Photos of The Miz and Alica Fox’s USO Tour

– Per The Wrestling Observer, WWE’s current plan is to have five NXT TakeOver events for later in 2018. The extra NXT TakeOver event would be on Saturday, June 16 in Chicago, Illinois, which is the same weekend as the Money in the Bank 2018 event. WWE’s plan is to reportedly hold Money in the Bank as one of its “big five” events rather than the typical “big four” events WWE usually holds throughout the year with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam, and Survivor Series.

– Earlier today, WWE released this video of The New Day reading “The Night Before Christmas” on Twitter. You can check out that video below.

– As previously reported, Alicia Fox and The Miz have been part of the USO Holiday Tour and visiting and entertaining the troops. You can check out some more tweets and photos of Fox and the Miz on the USO Tour below.

#USOTour2017 kicks off today in Moron Air Base #Spain: https://t.co/LODu2QEpLi

Follow us here for tour coverage as well as: https://t.co/mevVUCfNkm pic.twitter.com/DiPLXbznDi — The Joint Staff (@thejointstaff) December 21, 2017

Does anyone know all the words to “Walking in a Winter Wonderland?” Well, neither do we but we sang it anyway w/ the lyrics written on the papers. LOL. This group is going the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of our troops. #USOTour2017 pic.twitter.com/7KlTyYYuWS — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 23, 2017

Day 2 of the #USOTour2017 in #Aldafra Every time I visit our military It’s an eye opener at the life they lead while deployed. I couldn’t imagine not being able to see my wife for 6 months or first child being born. They sacrifice so much to protect our freedom. THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/T7Z402G4E8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. In 3 months I will be a father to a baby girl and I love knowing that selfless people are out there fighting for us so we have the freedom to live the life we chose. THANK YOU TROOPS and @marysemizanin I love u, miss u & will be home shortly. pic.twitter.com/hk9Tr3nLJU — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 25, 2017

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! #troops #usotour2017 @theuso A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:48am PST