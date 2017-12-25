 

WWE News: Five NXT TakeOver Events Planned for 2018, The New Day Reads The Night Before Christmas, and More Photos of The Miz and Alica Fox’s USO Tour

December 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Takeover Logo NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– Per The Wrestling Observer, WWE’s current plan is to have five NXT TakeOver events for later in 2018. The extra NXT TakeOver event would be on Saturday, June 16 in Chicago, Illinois, which is the same weekend as the Money in the Bank 2018 event. WWE’s plan is to reportedly hold Money in the Bank as one of its “big five” events rather than the typical “big four” events WWE usually holds throughout the year with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam, and Survivor Series.

– Earlier today, WWE released this video of The New Day reading “The Night Before Christmas” on Twitter. You can check out that video below.

As previously reported, Alicia Fox and The Miz have been part of the USO Holiday Tour and visiting and entertaining the troops. You can check out some more tweets and photos of Fox and the Miz on the USO Tour below.

