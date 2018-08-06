Quantcast

 

WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Matt Hardy Reflects on SMW Run

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the five things fans should know before tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the WWE Now video below:

– Matt Hardy shared the following picture to Twitter, remembering his time in Smoky Mountain Wrestling with Jeff Hardy:

