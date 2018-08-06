wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Matt Hardy Reflects on SMW Run
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the five things fans should know before tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the WWE Now video below:
– Matt Hardy shared the following picture to Twitter, remembering his time in Smoky Mountain Wrestling with Jeff Hardy:
Working the Territories.. Jeff & I competing in SMW, @TheJimCornette’s Smoky Mountain Wrestling. https://t.co/rFRtTeOy2v
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2018