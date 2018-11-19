WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Official Starrcade Announcement

– WWE has posted their latest WWE Now preview of Raw, with Cathy Kelley breaking down five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:

– WWE officially announced their one-hour version of Starrcade that will air Sunday on the WWE Network. The announcement is as follows:

WWE Starrcade 2018 Special to stream this Sunday on WWE Network

WWE Starrcade is back, and you can catch the action in a special one-hour broadcast, streaming this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT on WWE Network.

After an epic Survivor Series, see what unfolds at this special event where the Raw and SmackDown brands compete at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WWE Starrcade is FREE for new subscribers. Start your one-month free trial at WWENetwork.com.