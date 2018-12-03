WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Seth Rollins Talks Voice Work For New Film, Rusev Wears Lucha Mask in Mexico

– WWE posted a preview for Monday night’s episode of Raw, with Cathy Kelley runbning down what to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– Seth Rollins discussed his work on a new film in an interview with Sporting News. Rollins discussed voicing the role of Norm the bulldog in the animated film Trouble, which was a new experience for him.

“I recently voiced a character for an animated film coming up,” Rollins said. “I got to be a bulldog, which is sweet because I never imagined myself as a bulldog.”

– WWE posted the following pic from Rusev and Lana’s entrance at the WWE live event in Mexico City over the weekend. Rusev came out in a lucha mask: