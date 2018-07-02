WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Video of Io Shirai at WWE Live Event

– WWE has posted a new video with Cathy Kelley looking at five things you need to know before Raw:

– WWE posted the following new video of Io Shirai being appearing in front of the crowd at this past weekend’s WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan. Also below is the company’s announcement on Shirai’s signing with WWE:

WWE announces signing of Japanese sensation Io Shirai at WWE Live Tokyo

WWE has announced that it has signed Io Shirai, one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the world, as its newest Superstar.

The announcement was made at Saturday’s WWE Live Event at Tokyo’s Ry?goku Sumo Hall, where Shirai was introduced to members of the WWE Universe as the newest signee to WWE NXT.

A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Shirai has accomplished more than virtually anyone in the modern history of Japanese women’s wrestlers. Tokyo Sports, a national daily sports newspaper, named her the country’s top female grappler in each of the past three years.

Boasting an exciting and technical in-ring style that combines speed and force, Shirai is renowned for her devastating strikes and suplexes. Nicknamed the “Genius of the Sky,” Shirai also packs a wide arsenal of high-flying moves, including an eye-popping Asai moonsault.

Shirai most recently competed with Tokyo-based World Wonder Ring Stardom, the same organization where NXT Superstar and inaugural Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane first made her name. A fixture of Stardom, Shirai was a multi-time champion there and enjoyed two reigns with the promotion’s top title, the World of Stardom Championship.

Will it be long before the WWE Universe witnesses Shirai’s spectacular ability in a WWE ring?