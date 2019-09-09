wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, New Steve Austin Raw Shirt, Stephanie McMahon Promotes Hornswoggle’s Book
– WWE Now has posted this week’s Raw preview, looking at five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see it here:
– WWE Shop has released three new shirts for Steve Austin in honor of his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw to oversee the Universal Championship contract signing between Braun Strowman and champion Seth Rollins for Clash of Champions:
Tonight, New York is going to be #StoneCold! Gear up for #Raw with new @steveaustinBSR tees at @WWEShop! #WWE #WWEShop #SCSAhttps://t.co/qMz5ay8cTh pic.twitter.com/JKmH5ZN27J
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 9, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to promote WWE alumnus Hornswoggle’s new book Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring which releases tomorrow. Hornswoggle, real name Dylan Postl, commented on McMahon post as you can see below:
Thank you so much @StephMcMahon ! https://t.co/uU6xB5XA8m
— Dylan Postl (@wwehornswoggle) September 9, 2019
