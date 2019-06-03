wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Usos Excited to Team With Roman Reigns Tonight
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, with its traditional Raw preview. You can see Cathy Kelley’s five things you need to know before tonight’s show below:
– In a new backstage video, the Usos were seen preparing for their six-man tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and the Revival. Jey Uso had some back problems that Jimmy was working through (basically a chance for them to joke about the Revival’s back shaving), after which the two talked about teaming with Reigns and whether they’re concerned about Shane McMahon getting involved:
EXCLUSIVE: Back problems aside, @WWEUsos are ready to reform #TheBloodline and team with @WWERomanReigns TONIGHT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/R1yCX6Ftqr
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Jon Moxley Recalls The Challenges of Trying to Work With Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 32 Match, Why It Failed
- Batista Says He Went Broke After He Quit WWE, Wanted to Prove to Vince McMahon He Could Succeed, Discusses His Audition Process for Guardians of the Galaxy
- Shane Helms Says He No Longer Has Any Heat With Shawn Michaels, Explains How They Sorted Out Their Issues