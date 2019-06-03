WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Usos Excited to Team With Roman Reigns Tonight

– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, with its traditional Raw preview. You can see Cathy Kelley’s five things you need to know before tonight’s show below:

– In a new backstage video, the Usos were seen preparing for their six-man tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and the Revival. Jey Uso had some back problems that Jimmy was working through (basically a chance for them to joke about the Revival’s back shaving), after which the two talked about teaming with Reigns and whether they’re concerned about Shane McMahon getting involved: