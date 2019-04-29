wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Vince McMahon Wishes Titus O’Neil Happy Birthday
– WWE Now has released this week’s Raw preview video, with Cathy Kelley looking at five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish Titus O’Neil a happy forty-second birthday:
A WWE Superstar, a one-of-a-kind father, a true inspiration and, this August, the author of a book I can’t wait to read. Happy birthday to @TitusONeilWWE! #TheresNoSuchThingAsABadKid pic.twitter.com/xz91eGPDAo
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 29, 2019
