WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Smackdown, Asuka Puts Together Gaming Chair, Stock Up
September 10, 2019
– WWE Now has posted the weekly Smackdown preview, with five things you need to know before Smackdown. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $71.12 on Tuesday, up $0.73 (1.04%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.26% on the day.
– Asuka posted a new video to her YouTube channel, in which she tries to put together her AKRacing gaming chair:
