WWE News: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews on Earning NXT UK Tag Team Title Match, Noam Dar on Travis Banks

– Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are excited about their NXT UK Tag Team Title Match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. You can see video below of the two discussing Andrews’ win over James Drake, which earened them the title match at the upcoming show:

– WWE also posted video of Noam Dar discussing his match with Travis Banks at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. Dar jokes that he has no idea what a “Kiwi Buzzsaw” is and says that Banks is just a formality for him: