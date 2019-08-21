wrestling / News
WWE News: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews on Earning NXT UK Tag Team Title Match, Noam Dar on Travis Banks
August 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are excited about their NXT UK Tag Team Title Match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. You can see video below of the two discussing Andrews’ win over James Drake, which earened them the title match at the upcoming show:
– WWE also posted video of Noam Dar discussing his match with Travis Banks at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. Dar jokes that he has no idea what a “Kiwi Buzzsaw” is and says that Banks is just a formality for him:
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment