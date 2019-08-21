wrestling / News

WWE News: Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews on Earning NXT UK Tag Team Title Match, Noam Dar on Travis Banks

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are excited about their NXT UK Tag Team Title Match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. You can see video below of the two discussing Andrews’ win over James Drake, which earened them the title match at the upcoming show:

– WWE also posted video of Noam Dar discussing his match with Travis Banks at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. Dar jokes that he has no idea what a “Kiwi Buzzsaw” is and says that Banks is just a formality for him:

