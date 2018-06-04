Quantcast

 

WWE News: Flash Morgan Webster Plans To Steal The Spotlight in The WWE UK Tournament, Jason Jordan Comments on His Weekend, Another Total Bellas Clip

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Flash Morgan Webster

– WWE released the following video on Flash Morgan Webster ahead of the WWE UK Tournament…

– Jason Jordan posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is another clip from last night’s Total Bellas, where Nikki Bella tells her mother that she still loves John Cena, but she thinks she may have flipped his life upside down…

