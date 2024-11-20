wrestling / News

WWE News: FOCO Releasing The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Bobbleheads, Vault Looks at Team Cena vs. The Authorty

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Rock Hollywood Hogan WrestleMania Image Credit: WWE Network/Peacock

FOCO has revealed a new bobblehead set showcasing The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan for their epic matchup at WrestleMania 18. The Rock & Hulk Hogan Icon vs Icon WWE Magazine Cover Bobblehead is now available to pre-order for $120 at the above link.

– The WWE Vault looked back at the story of John Cena vs. The Authority at Survivor Series 2014:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments:

