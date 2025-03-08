wrestling / News

WWE News: Footage From Inside the Elimination Chamber Pods, SmackDown Video Highlights

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber Alexa Bliss Image Credit: WWE

– WWE revealed footage from inside the Elimination Chamber pods at last weekend’s premium live event, featuring candid footage of John Cena, Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and more:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:













More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading