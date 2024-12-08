– WWE revealed some candid footage of the tames inside the WarGames Shark Cage at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. You can check out the new footage of CM Punk, Liv Morgan, The Bloodline, and more below:

– WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton attended today’s Minnesota Vikings game against the Atlanta Falcons, which the Vikings won. Stratton is also a Minnesota native. Stratton cheered on the vikings with a custom Vikings WWE title belt. You can view the clip she shared from the game below: