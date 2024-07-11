wrestling / News
WWE News: Footage of Michael Cole Reacting to Pat McAfee S-Bomb, Superstars Visit Nonprofit Organizations, Ethan Page T-Shirt Now Available
– WWE revealed some ringside footage on TikTok showing Michael Cole’s live reaction to saying, “He’s a brick ****house,” regarding Bron Breakker last Monday on WWE Raw. You can view that clip below:
@wwe Bro says whatever he wants 😂👏👏👏 #WWE #PatMcAfee #MichaelCole #BronBreakker ♬ original sound – WWE
– WWE revealed some footage of Superstars visiting three local nonprofits in Toronto during Money in the Bank Weekend. You can check out that Community Champions video below:
As part of #MITB weekend, @WWE supported three local Toronto nonprofits as Community Champions! Congratulations to @YSM_TO, @scadding_court and @MLSELaunchPad! pic.twitter.com/3SEvdsQPyh
— TKO (@TKOGrp) July 10, 2024
– WWE Shop released a new Ethan Page “All Ego” t-shirt:
NXT Champion Ethan Page has a NEW "All Ego" T-Shirt available at #WWEShop! #WWE @OfficialEGO
🛒: https://t.co/86PphbzHCN pic.twitter.com/XNGXy5rJ3E
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 10, 2024
