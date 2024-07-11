wrestling / News

WWE News: Footage of Michael Cole Reacting to Pat McAfee S-Bomb, Superstars Visit Nonprofit Organizations, Ethan Page T-Shirt Now Available

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Pat McAfee Michael Cole Image Credit: WWE

– WWE revealed some ringside footage on TikTok showing Michael Cole’s live reaction to saying, “He’s a brick ****house,” regarding Bron Breakker last Monday on WWE Raw. You can view that clip below:

@wwe Bro says whatever he wants 😂👏👏👏 #WWE #PatMcAfee #MichaelCole #BronBreakker ♬ original sound – WWE

– WWE revealed some footage of Superstars visiting three local nonprofits in Toronto during Money in the Bank Weekend. You can check out that Community Champions video below:

– WWE Shop released a new Ethan Page “All Ego” t-shirt:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Pat McAfee, WWE, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading