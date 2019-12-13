wrestling

WWE News: Footage Of John Morrison At WWE Performance Center, Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, The Rock’s New Movie Gets Over $4 Million In Advance Screenings

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Morrison WWE

– John Morrison has posted footage of himself at the WWE Performance Center. WWE also shot footage in preparation of his upcoming return.

– WWE has not listed any matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, but the preview on WWE.com is still saying that Roman Reigns will be ‘unchained’.

Jumanji: The Next Level, starring The Rock, earned $4.7 million in advance screenings last night. The movie is in theaters now.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading