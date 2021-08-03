wrestling / News
WWE News: Footage of Nia Jax Receiving Stitches After Raw, Rich Eisen Chats With Bianca Belair on the Tokyo Olympics
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Nia Jax suffered a cut during her match last night on WWE Raw during her match with Rhea Ripley. Later on, Nia Jax shared a clip of her receiving her stitches on her Instagram Stories. You can view that footage of Nia Jax below:
Nia Jax getting stitches after being busted open on last night's #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6f0XoMT1r8
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 3, 2021
– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair spoke to Rich Eisen this week about the Tokyo Olympics. You can check out the clip released by Peacock below:
The EST of @WWE on Tokyo Gold! @RichEisen put @BiancaBelairWWE to the #TokyoOlympics test 👀 pic.twitter.com/aeWGYFebp5
— Peacock (@peacockTV) August 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW
- Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Wouldn’t Jump to AEW Just For Her
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon