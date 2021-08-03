wrestling / News

WWE News: Footage of Nia Jax Receiving Stitches After Raw, Rich Eisen Chats With Bianca Belair on the Tokyo Olympics

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, Nia Jax suffered a cut during her match last night on WWE Raw during her match with Rhea Ripley. Later on, Nia Jax shared a clip of her receiving her stitches on her Instagram Stories. You can view that footage of Nia Jax below:

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair spoke to Rich Eisen this week about the Tokyo Olympics. You can check out the clip released by Peacock below:

