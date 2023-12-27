– As previously reported, CM Punk made his WWE in-ring return last night at Madison Square Garden, beating Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one matchup. A fan posted some ringside footage of WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley getting involved during the match on Dominik’s behalf.

The footage shows Ripley punching Punk in the face while the referee was distracted and wasn’t looking. Ripley then mischievously scampers away and leads on the ringside barrier so as not to get caught and started posing for the fans. When the referee started looking over at her suspiciously, Rhea Ripley stated, “I’m doing a photoshoot! What are you talking about?!”

“I’m doing a photoshoot, I did jackshit” ahahaha

pic.twitter.com/ftyuHY0C3u — Soph' (@SophMeadows) December 27, 2023

– Also during last night’s show, Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins in the main event for the World Heavyweight Title. Rollins beat McIntyre to retain the belt. McIntyre took note of closing out MSG checking off another box on his personal bucket list:

✅ Win the Royal Rumble

✅ Main Event WrestleMania

✅ Become WWE Champion

✅ Close out MSG Another one off the bucket list

✅ Close out MSG Another one off the bucket list pic.twitter.com/1EvY2P1gft — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2023

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega celebrates her birthday today. She turns 33 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below: