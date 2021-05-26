WWE News: Former Content Director Releases Statement, Alexa Bliss Announces Celebration for Her Pet Pig Larry-Steve, Bella Twins Appear on Access Daily

– It appears James Wortman was among the staff layoffs for WWE this week. He released a statement on WWE this week after being employed by the company for 11 years. His Twitter bio lists him as the former Content Director for the company. He stated the following:

“This isn’t something I expected to say today or on any day, but I am no longer with WWE after 11 years. Thank you to all of the friends I’ve made during that time and to the talented people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. It’s not goodbye, it’s, ‘See you down the road.'”

– Alexa Bliss has announced that there will be a celebration tonight for her pet pig, Larry-Steve, who sadly passed away this week. She will be celebrating Larry-Steve’s 4th birthday tonight on Instagram at 7:00 pm EST.

Join us tonight at 7 PM ET. To celebrate Larry-Steve’s 4th birthday & his life 🐽🤍 There will be musical performances, fun Larry stories, we’re gonna talk about the importance of more vet accessibility for large & unique animals. We will also be raising money for a pig rescue 👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/LDnUSZCEbq — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 26, 2021

– WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella, The Bella Twins, appeared on Access Daily this week. You can check out a video of their appearance below: