WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Stock Rises

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

– WWE has posted a preview of tonight’s Smackdown, with four things to know before the show. You can see it below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $48.19 on Friday, up $1.17 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.15% on the day

