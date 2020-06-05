wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Stock Rises
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a preview of tonight’s Smackdown, with four things to know before the show. You can see it below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $48.19 on Friday, up $1.17 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.15% on the day
